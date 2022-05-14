Man accused of hitting another man with an ax handle reaches plea agreement

POCATELLO — A man who allegedly beat another man with an ax handle has reached a plea deal.

Curtis Tyler Green, 52, has agreed to plead guilty to aggravated battery, according to court documents. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will not pursue a deadly weapon enhancement.

Green was arrested on Dec. 17 after an attack he said was caused by continuing mental and physical abuse.

Officers responded to a call reporting an armed “mentally unstable” drunk man. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with blood “streaming down his face.”

Green told officers that the injured man had bullied him for an extended period of time. And when the injured man attempted to bring packages belonging to a neighbor into his home, it initiated a fight between the two.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution has agreed to concur with whatever penalty is recommended following a pre-sentence investigation.

If that investigation determines a prison sentence is justified, the prosecution will seek a term no more than two to five years. Green has also agreed to pay restitution — the amount of which will be determined after sentencing.

He is scheduled to officially change his plea before District Judge Javier Gabiola on June 6.