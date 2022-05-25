Man arrested after police allegedly find him with meth inside stolen car

POCATELLO — A man police allegedly found driving a stolen vehicle faces multiple felony charges.

Clyde Mckinze Osborne, 31, has been charged with grand theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

While patrolling McKinley Avenue around 6 p.m. on May 16, an undercover detective with Pocatello police identified a silver Chevy Malibu reported as stolen, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

After checking the license plate and confirming the vehicle to be stolen, police performed a “high-risk stop” on the 600 block of McKinley Avenue.

The driver, identified as Osborne, was taken into custody without incident, the affidavit says.

Osborne was transported to the Bannock County Jail. During booking, deputies allegedly found Osborne in possession of a pipe containing a white residue.

The residue was tested and returned a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Although Osborne has been charged with these crimes, it does not mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Osborne could face up to 14 years in prison for grand theft and another seven for possession. Combined, the two charges also carry a maximum fine of $20,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court before magistrate Judge Erin Hunn for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.