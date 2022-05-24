Man found dead in Bear Lake

GARDEN CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A 31-year-old man was found dead in Bear Lake on Monday, officials say.

A vehicle was found Monday that had been left in a day-use campsite overnight. The vehicle was reported by a Bear Lake State Park employee who noted that an individual had been seen in the water with scuba gear around midday Sunday, according to Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Jon Nichol arrived and began calling listed family members of the owner of the vehicle, and found that family or friends had not heard from the man since Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. At that time, Nichol contacted state park officials to assist with a boat equipped with side sonar, as well as the help of the Department of Public Safety dive team, to try to locate the man.

Not long after the search began, Kyle Dean Walker, 31, was found deceased in 5 feet of water, deputies said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of death.