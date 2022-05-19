Parmalee invites Emmy on their tour bus and answers 7 Questions

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Parmalee is a country music band consisting of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, their cousin Barry Knox and longtime friend Josh McSwain. The group has had several smash hits including ‘Just the Way’ with Blanco Brown, ‘Carolina’ and their latest single ‘Take My Name.’

Parmalee is named after Parmele, North Carolina – the small town where the guys grew up. They’re touring the country and recently stopped by eastern Idaho where I was able to ask them some questions on their tour bus. Here’s what I asked:

How did you come up with the name of your band?

What’s your favorite song that you have released?

What is the best and worst part of touring?

When you were my age, did you ever think you’d be in a boy band?

When you visit Idaho, what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

If you could sing with anybody, who would it be?

I interviewed Blanco Brown – who sings ‘Just the Way’ with you. If we all played charades together, who would win?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What is your favorite ice cream flavor?

What advice do you have for me?

Watch my entire interview with Parmalee in the video player above and learn more about the band on their website, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

If you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me! My address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.