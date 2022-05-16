Pet of the Week: Molly the dog

Molly is our Pet of the Week!

She is a great dog but she needs to be adopted into a calm home. Molly needs an experienced dog owner (no first-time pet owners) and shouldn’t go to a house with cats or small dogs.

Molly does great with kids who are calm.

If you decide you might be interested in Molly, stop by the Snake River Animal Shelter and have your own meet-and-greet with her.

Meet Molly and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.