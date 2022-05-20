Pocatello man who cashed forged checks gets probation

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to felony forgery has been sentenced to probation.

Nathan David James Fraley, 31, received five years of probation with a 120 day discretionary prison sentence from District Judge Robert Naftz, according to court documents.

Fraley was arrested in November after an accountant at a local business reported to police that two of the business’s checks had been used without permission.

He was connected to the forgery after investigators discovered that Fraley had used his photo ID to deposit the check into his personal bank account.

Fraley was originally charged with two counts of forgery, as well as a persistent violator enhancement. As part of a plea deal, the enhancement and one of the forgery charges were dismissed in exchange for a guilty plea.

In addition to probation, which Fraley received in place of a suspended prison sentence of four to eight years, he was ordered to pay $2,476.32 in restitution and $445.50 in fees and fines.

Fraley received 121 days of credit for time served against any prison sentence he receives for this charge.

He will serve this probation period concurrently with another five-year probation, which he received after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance for which he was arrested just days prior to the forgery arrest.

For that charge, Fraley has been ordered to pay another $1,084.50 in fees and fines.