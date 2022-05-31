Recount set for Bannock County assessor Republican primary

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Elections office will recount the votes that produced a slim decision on primary night.

After falling just three votes short — 4,582 to 4,579 — of fellow Republican candidate Anita Hymas, Greg Cates has formally requested a recount. And, according to a news release from the county, that recount will occur Wednesday.

As Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock explained to EastIdahoNews.com, there is no set threshold for an automatic recount. So, a written request was required in order to initiate the recount.

Because Cates filed that request. Idaho Code required confiscation of all ballots by the offices of the Idaho Attorney General and Secretary of State. Those ballots will be returned to the county election staff Wednesday for a recount.

Staff from both offices will oversee the recounts, which will include a hand-count of selected precincts. If the hand-count matches the results returned by the machines on election night, all remaining precincts will be recounted using the machines.

If the results do not match, all votes will be hand-counted by election staff.

The recount will be streamed live at the county website. Final results will be posted at the same site.