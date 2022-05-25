Ririe Shelton Cemetery holding annual Memorial Day program

RIRIE — The Ririe Shelton Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. on May 30.

Paraphrasing President Calvin Coolidge, Blair Moncur, the Board Chairman for the Ririe Shelton Cemetery says, “A country who forgets its heroes will soon itself be forgotten.”

The event will include a fly-over by the Legacy Flight Museum in Rexburg, a display of the new nuclear submarine, the USS-Idaho, and a tribute to members of the service who have died in active duty.

There will be a display of the bronze star awards, which were given to a number of veterans who are buried at the Ririe Shelton Cemetery. There will also be a 21-gun salute.

The public is asked to bring their own lawn chairs to the event.