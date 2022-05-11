Armed and dangerous suspect on the run following carjacking

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities have identified the suspect connected to an armed carjacking that happened Tuesday evening.

Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies said the suspect is 43-year-old James Eldon Perry of Shelley. He has not been located and is believed to be in possession of an AR-15 rifle. He is considered armed and dangerous. If Perry is located, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

According to a news release, the incident was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Maverick on 1520 Sunnyside Road. Dispatch received a call advising a large native American man armed with a rifle took a victim’s car and fled.

The vehicle, which is a green 1995 Subaru Legacy, was located by Idaho State Police Officers at approximately 6:30 p.m. west of Exit 108 off Interstate 15 in a farm field. That vehicle has since been returned to the victim and is no longer of interest.

Deputies from Bingham and Bonneville County, Idaho Falls Police officers, and Idaho State Police troopers searched the area between Exit 108 to the Bonneville/Bingham county line and did not locate Perry.

Search efforts with all law enforcement agencies involved are still underway and Idaho Falls Police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the robbery.

Perry is believed to have left the vehicle on foot from where it was abandoned west of Exit 108 sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Perry was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans, and white shoes. Perry is a Native American, approximately 6’1” tall, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head, along with multiple tattoos on his arms and body.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perry is encouraged to call dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

James Eldon Perry | Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office