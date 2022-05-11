Search underway for suspect after carjacking at Idaho Falls gas station

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a vehicle and suspect in connection to an armed carjacking that happened Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Maverick on 1520 Sunnyside Road. The suspect left in the vehicle on Sunnyside Road driving West, according to an Idaho Falls police spokeswoman.

The vehicle is described as a green 1995 Subaru Legacy, license plate 4BM7129. The suspect is described as a large Native American man with short hair and sunglasses wearing a t-shirt and jeans. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect is asked to immediately call 911. Police say you should not approach the suspect or vehicle.

