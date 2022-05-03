UPDATE: 3 people detained following incident in Idaho Falls neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS – Police have detained three people following an incident in an Idaho Falls neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Benton Street around 2 p.m. after reports of gunshots being fired.

A section of Benton Street, 9th Street, St. Claire and Oxford Drive were blocked off as the investigation got underway, according to IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Idaho Falls School District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne also confirmed Linden Park Elementary, which is in that neighborhood, was placed on lockdown around 2:10 p.m. as a precautionary measure. Parents were cleared to go and pick up their kids at the school around 3 p.m.

As of 6:15 p.m., Clements says the situation has been resolved. Roads in the area are back open.

“No injuries have been reported from the original incident, and no officers or subjects were injured during police operations,” IFPD writes in a Facebook post.

Some officers are expected to remain in the area for a while to finish up the investigation.