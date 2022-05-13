VanderSloot says Bonneville GOP committee has been “hijacked by radicals”

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot has strong words for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) after the Idaho Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the local group Thursday.

VanderSloot spoke with EastIdahoNews.com and says the BCRCC has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” with leaders who perceive themselves as “kingmakers.”

