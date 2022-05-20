Woman accused of trying to destroy evidence in case against husband gets plea deal

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman who was arrested after allegedly attempting to erase the memory on her husband’s cell phone has reached a plea deal.

Rebekah Avery Dye, 23, was originally charged with two felonies for attempted destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Per an agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, Dye will plead guilty to an amended charge of obstructing in an investigation, a misdemeanor. In exchange, the criminal conspiracy charge will be dismissed, court documents show.

Dye and her son-in-law, 20-year-old Triston Jace Powell, were arrested in October after police said they attempted to perform a “remote swipe” on a cell phone belonging to Trenton Jared Powell.

Trenton Powell, 42, is accused of three felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor.

Dye and Triston were each charged after a police investigation showed that they attempted to erase the phone, at the request of Trenton.

Despite their attempt, a digital forensics examiner was able to recover photos and videos of females in “various states of nudity and sexual acts.”

According to the plea agreement reached with Dye, the prosecution team will recommend probation in lieu of prison time.

Triston reached an agreement similar to the one reached by Dye and received 180 days of probation and 30 hours of community service.

Dye is scheduled to appear in court to enter a guilty plea and be sentenced by District Judge Javier Gabiola on June 8.

Trenton is scheduled for a jury trial on June 21.