Woman will stand trial for allegedly trafficking meth

IDAHO FALLS — A woman facing a felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine charge was recently arraigned in district court.

Melissa Marion Carey, 35, appeared before District Judge Jon Shindurling last Tuesday, where she pleaded not guilty.

The charge dates back to March 4. Carey is one of several people Idaho Falls Police officers found in a home with drugs on 308 Emery. During a search of the house, officers found 330 grams of meth and 1,000 fentanyl pills, about 10 pounds of marijuana and four guns.

Carey was one of multiple people police arrested in and around the home that night on a variety of drug charges.

RELATED | 16 people arrested in six separate weekend drug busts

Carey was booked in the Bonneville County Jail. On April 5, she was confined to house arrest with an ankle monitor. Her charge carries a minimum penalty of three years in prison and fines between $10,000 and $100,000.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 13 and her trial is set for July 11.

Although Carey is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.