2 women arrested after police find 2,000 Fentanyl pills, other drugs during I-15 traffic stop

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Crime Watch

ISP Drug Possession
Cyndie Chavez and Virginia Adams

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — On June 5, Idaho State Police stopped a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling northbound on I-15 in the Idaho Falls area.

During the course of the stop, probable cause for a search of the vehicle was obtained. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of nearly 2,000 Fentanyl pills located inside the vehicle. The pills had an estimated $55,000 street value at their destination location. Methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded firearm were also located in the vehicle.

As a result of the stop, two Minnesota females, Cyndie Chavez, 36, and Virginia Adams, 38, years were arrested and booked at the Bonneville County jail for the following charges:

  • Felony – Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Felony – Possession of Fentanyl with intent to Deliver
  • Felony – Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Deliver
  • Misdemeanor – Violation of a Protection Order
  • Misdemeanor – Possession of Marijuana
  • Misdemeanor – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The 38-year-old female was also charged with a misdemeanor for providing a false identity.

Two non-US Citizen males ages 20 and 43 were arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. This case is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Fentanyl Case
Courtesy Idaho State Police
