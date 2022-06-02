2 women arrested after police find 2,000 Fentanyl pills, other drugs during I-15 traffic stop
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Crime Watch
Published at | Updated at
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
IDAHO FALLS — On June 5, Idaho State Police stopped a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling northbound on I-15 in the Idaho Falls area.
During the course of the stop, probable cause for a search of the vehicle was obtained. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of nearly 2,000 Fentanyl pills located inside the vehicle. The pills had an estimated $55,000 street value at their destination location. Methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded firearm were also located in the vehicle.
As a result of the stop, two Minnesota females, Cyndie Chavez, 36, and Virginia Adams, 38, years were arrested and booked at the Bonneville County jail for the following charges:
- Felony – Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Felony – Possession of Fentanyl with intent to Deliver
- Felony – Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Deliver
- Misdemeanor – Violation of a Protection Order
- Misdemeanor – Possession of Marijuana
- Misdemeanor – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The 38-year-old female was also charged with a misdemeanor for providing a false identity.
Two non-US Citizen males ages 20 and 43 were arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. This case is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.