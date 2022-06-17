After 300 search hours and 3,000 miles, still no sign of missing man from Idaho

LUCIN, Utah (KSL.com) — Box Elder County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to work with other local, state and federal agencies, as well as law enforcers in other states, in their search for a missing 19-year-old man.

Dylan Rounds, originally from Rigby, Idaho, was last heard from on May 28 while in the remote community of Lucin in northwest Utah near the Nevada border. According to family members, Rounds lived by himself in a camp trailer where he began farming grain a few years ago.

On the morning of May 28, Rounds called his grandmother, which is believed to be the last time anyone has heard from him. Family members say he also called several relatives on May 25 after having a “weird run-in” with a man on a gravel road. That man was spotted several day later in Montello, Nevada, according to the family.

Rounds’ family asked sheriff’s deputies to conduct a welfare check on May 30. Deputies found several suspicious circumstances, including a pair of Rounds’ boots that appeared to have blood on them, according to family members, no tire tracks in the dirt leading to where his pickup was found or mud on the tires, and his phone and wallet were missing.

On Wednesday, the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office issued an update on what it’s calling a “missing person criminal investigation.”

“This is an active law enforcement missing person/criminal investigation,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Box Elder County volunteer teams have logged over 300 hours searching, covering over 3,000 miles, not including the hours and miles traveled to and from the remote search areas. Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies have also been searching around the clock, weekdays and weekends. So far, detectives have spent over 650 hours investigating this case.”

The sheriff’s office also said it is working with other agencies, including the FBI, the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau, as well as officers in Weber County, Davis County, Elko County and Rigby. But other than the number of hours and miles covered, the sheriff’s office offered no information on whether investigators have recovered any additional evidence, stating that only information that would not compromise the investigation will be released.

Family members say Rounds often visited Montello, Nevada, which is 26 miles from Lucin, and is the last known place he was seen by someone else. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to finding Rounds.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about Rounds to call 435-723-5227, 435-734-3894, or 435-257-3131.