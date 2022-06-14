Beehive Credit Union announces annual picnic

REXBURG — Beehive Federal Credit Union is holding its annual picnic on Thursday, June 23 Porter Park in Rexburg.

Credit union members will receive a free meal of pulled pork or a hot dog, chips, salad, lemonade and ice cream bars. Non-Beehive members can attend for $8.00 per person. The Teton Riders, featuring Tim Hodgson and Donnie Cook from the former Bar J Wranglers, will perform along with cowboy poet Andy Nelson.

Activities will include a waterslide, carousel, bounce houses, human foosball, face painting, fish pond, climbing wall and more. A $5 wristband will allow anyone to participate in games and activities. Children under 2 are free. Also, for $2.000 per try, anyone may attempt to catch a live one-pound trout in the Fish Scramble. Cotton candy and shaved ice will be available for $1.00 and there will be a mechanical bull.

All proceeds will be given to Primary Children’s Hospital and attendees are encouraged to wear western wear to add to the festive spirit. Awards will be handed out for best cowboy hat, belt buckle, bolo tie and cowboy/girl boots.