Boise woman connected to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots now faces 6 federal charges

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise woman who was arrested last year in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots pleaded not guilty to the six federal charges against her.

Yvonne St Cyr, 53, was one of six Idahoans that have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. She was indicted by a federal grand jury Feb. 14 on six charges: two counts of civil disorder and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Initially, St Cyr was charged with two misdemeanor counts. After further investigation and a grand jury indictment, federal agents added more charges.

During the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot — which left five people dead — St Cyr entered the Capitol and posted a live-streamed video on Facebook that was “widely circulated” on other social media platforms and picked up by national news outlets, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Idaho Statesman. The complaint said St Cyr filmed an office window getting destroyed and continued to stand in the window as she shouted to the crowd.

The next day, St Cyr posted a 38-minute live stream on her husband Troy’s account, the complaint said, in which they talk about the riot. The Statesman previously reported that multiple videos were posted by the couple on Jan. 7.

“God put me in that window, so I’m assuming God put me on CNN screaming like a mad woman,” St Cyr said during one of the Jan. 7 live streams. “So hey, maybe I’m going to get arrested again, but I would get arrested and I would die for this country. So no regrets.”

Sometime between 2:15 to 2:30 p.m., St Cyr “attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede and interfere with a law enforcement officer” at the West Plaza of the Capitol, according to St Cyr’s indictment. Sometime between 2:56 p.m. to 3:19 p.m., she also allegedly attempted to interfere with a law enforcement officer in the Lower West Terrace tunnel.

St Cyr was one of hundreds who protested outside Central District Health headquarters during a board meeting over COVID-19 public health measures in December 2020. The Boise Police Department arrested St Cyr on suspicion of trespassing.

Idaho federal defender Miles Pope, who is representing St Cyr, declined to comment.