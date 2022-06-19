Commitment order issued for man accused of grabbing for officer’s gun

POCATELLO — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Pocatello man who allegedly attempted to grab an officer’s holstered firearm during a scuffle.

Jeremy Kyle Hughes, 26, was charged with assault on an officer and battery on an officer following an altercation in July. He has also been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an alleged attack at an assistance facility earlier this year.

Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman ordered a competency evaluation following a Monday hearing.

Police reports show Pocatello officers were dispatched to arrest Hughes in July on an outstanding warrant.

Hughes resisted their attempts to detain him, clinging to the door frame in his residence. At one point, officers said Hughes told them he would “end” them, then spit on the officers.

As the struggle continued, at least one officer said Hughes reached for his gun.

Officers were able to restrain Hughes and place a spit sock over his mouth.

In the 11 months since that arrest, Hughes has been involved in seven separate incidents involving police. All told, he has been charged with 10 misdemeanors — six charges of battery, two for assault and two for malicious injury to property. Those charges have been filed in Bannock and Bonneville counties.

The felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was issued after he allegedly attacked an employee at an assistance facility in February.

His court proceedings have been put on hold while the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare conducts its evaluation.