East Idaho Eats: Tri-tip huckleberry nachos, Hawaiian burgers, GOAT scones and more offered at Half Cab Grill

KELLY CANYON — The concession stand at Kelly Canyon Resort has been through a major renovation this year and re-opened last week as the Half Cab Grill.

Tyler Nielson, a professional chef with years of experience, was brought on to run the grill and he’s introducing a new line of hearty foods and tasty treats.

One big difference is the restaurant is now open year-round so diners can enjoy beautiful canyon views in the spring and summertime while eating dinner outside. During winter months, hungry skiers can stop in for a bite to eat, stay warm on the heated patio and try a variety of items like the mushroom bacon swiss sandwich or the Hawaiian burger.

The Hawaiian burger at Half Cab Grill. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s got grilled pineapple, grilled SPAM, mayo and lettuce on 1/3 lb. of beef,” Nielson explains. “My assistant said I couldn’t have a Hawaiian burger on the menu unless it had SPAM on it.”

The meat at Half Cab Grill is fresh and you can get smoked tri-tip steak from a large outdoor smoker on a sandwich, salad or nachos.

Fresh corn chips are smothered in Nielson’s made-from-scratch cheese sauce and topped with guacamole, sour cream, and a black bean and corn salsa medley. Huckleberry sauce is drizzled on top creating a sweet, meaty, cheesy goodness that you’ll think about long after you’ve left Half Cab Grill.

Traditional grill favorites are also offered, including chicken tenders, steak and the seafood catch of the day. Both come with your choice of potato with parmesan-crusted french fries being the most popular option.

Traditional favorites like grilled strip steak with fries and broccoli are offered at Half Cab Grill. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

When it comes to dessert, you can’t go wrong with Mama’s Brownie, cheesecake, caramel apple crisp or freshly baked chocolate chip cookies – but my personal favorite was the G.O.A.T. bites. No, they aren’t made of goat, they’re simply the Greatest of All Time.

“These are freshly made scones covered in powdered sugar with a side of raspberry dipping sauce,” Nielson says. “They really are the greatest of all time.”

G.O.A.T. bites – scones covered in powdered sugar with raspberry dipping sauce – are a popular favorite at Half Cab Grill. G.O.A.T. stands for Greatest of All Time. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Nielson says his menu may change with the seasons and as the restaurant grows. Half Cab Grill is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from 12-8 p.m. and orders can be placed online. Nielson and his team also offer off-site catering.

“We have an extensive menu of options including specialized menu choices. We’re happy to cater special events, weddings, parties, company meetings, whatever,” he says.

Find out more about Half Cab Grill by visiting their website or Facebook page.