EastIdahoNews.com announces change in commenting system

A big change is coming to EastIdahoNews.com in two weeks.

On July 1, EastIdahoNews.com will be discontinuing the World Table commenting system on our website and launching a new commenting program through a company called OpenWeb.

There are multiple reasons for the switch, however, the primary reason is World Table is no longer able to fulfill its contractual obligations.

As such, EastIdahoNews.com has been exploring replacement options and has opted to move to OpenWeb.

What does this mean for our users?

For the most part, not much is changing. OpenWeb will migrate all of the current comments on the site from October 2018 (when we began working with World Table) until now into the new system. It may take some time, but should be complete within a few weeks.

Users will be required to create a new login with OpenWeb if you wish to comment. It can be associated with an email address or other social media account.

The current user flagging system will be discontinued and replaced by a more robust automated moderation system. EastIdahoNews.com moderators will continue to monitor to comments to ensure users don’t violate forum rules.

Some new perks that will come with OpenWeb are a social media ranking system for every article and a real-time live comment/chat feature.

Additionally, our moderators will now be able to block the IP addresses of trolls and bad actors on the commenting system. This will deter rule-breakers from creating multiple accounts on the site.

The complete transition between the two systems may take a few days. Please be patient with us during the implementation.

Anyone with comments or concerns about the change can email me – Managing Editor Nate Sunderland – at nate@eastidahonews.com.