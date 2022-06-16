New direct flight from Idaho Falls to Boise departs from IDA

IDAHO FALLS — The first direct flight from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport to Boise Airport departed under a rainbow water salute around 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 16.

This new route will provide a convenient, direct flight between eastern Idaho and the state’s capital. A drive that used to take four hours, will now be available by plane in just one hour.

“We are thrilled this moment has become a reality for our great community,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a news release. “Providing this direct flight to Boise opens up greater economic opportunities through the only intrastate commercial airline service.”

Provided by Alaska Airlines, day trips between the two cities will now be possible, with a mid-morning departure and a return flight in the early evening.

“A flight like this comes from a lot of hard work between airport and Alaska Airlines staff,” IDA Director Rick Cloutier said in a news release. “We were thrilled when Alaska Airlines launched its first route at the airport in 2021 and this new route is a testament to its success. We continue to work hard to provide additional flights and destinations to the people of Idaho Falls and throughout the region.”

Offered daily and year-round, the flight will be offered using a Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft, with 76 seats arranged in a two-by-two configuration.

“We’re proud to reconnect Idaho Falls and Boise with nonstop air service that will help drive the growth of the region’s economy, plus make commuting between the two cities much more convenient,” said Joe Sprague, president of Horizon Air in a news release. “With daily flights to both Seattle and Boise, our guests in Idaho Falls now have more options for connecting flights to a wide array of destinations.”

IDA is currently in the middle of another record-setting year as more travelers take to the skies. The airport recently completed a $12 million 38,000-square-foot expansion project. The expansion project, funded entirely by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Aviation Improvement Program, has added two new terminal gates, an improved Transportation Security Administration screening area and expanded restaurant space.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated this was the first direct flight between Idaho Falls and Boise. It is actually the first direct flight in over a decade. EastIdahoNews.com apologize for the error.