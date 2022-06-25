TODAY'S WEATHER
GALLERY: Photos from the Idaho Falls Pride Celebration

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

featured pride pic

IDAHO FALLS – The 10th annual Idaho Falls Pride celebration got underway at the Greenbelt Riverwalk Saturday morning.

Hundreds descended on downtown Idaho Falls as the parade got underway at 10 a.m. A festival will continue until 3 p.m.

RELATED | ‘We are really excited!’ Idaho Falls Pride is back in full force this weekend.

A similar event was held earlier this month in Rexburg and Pocatello.

Here are some pictures from the Idaho Falls event, courtesy Ashli Killingsworth.

