Pride event Saturday in Pocatello to feature Oregon performer and ‘Charley’s Angels’

POCATELLO — This year’s pride event in Pocatello will feature a new performer from Oregon and the return of local performers.

The new performer is a drag entertainer named Honey Hart. She will take the stage alongside a local group that has been absent from the Southeastern Idaho Pride event for the past several years.

“This is the first time in a long time that The Charley’s Angels, from Club Charley’s, will actually be performing at pride — they haven’t performed at pride in years. That is a big deal,” Southeastern Idaho Pride spokesman Tanner Gilman told EastIdahoNews.com.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Southeastern Idaho Gay Pageant. Beginning at noon, performances and other attractions will run until 7 p.m.

As is the case each year, this year’s pride event will feature a theme.

“The theme for this year’s event is, ‘show your pride in Idaho,'” Gilman said. “It goes back to, having that visual presence and people being comfortable to show their pride in Idaho.”

As Gilman explained, the event will be about attendees being proud members of the LGBTQ+ community and the southeastern Idaho community.

In light of last weekend’s attempt by 31 members of a White nationalist organization to disrupt a pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Gilman’s organization has hired private security to be in attendance Saturday.

We have hired a private security team,” Gilman said, adding, “the police are going to be on a higher alert — they know that this is happening because we are coordinating it with the city.”

Gilman continued, “it is a scary risk, but that’s the whole reason for pride, in my opinion.”

The event will be strictly non-smoking and include food trucks, vendors and an assortment of family-friendly entertainment options.