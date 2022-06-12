Here’s what’s happening to the old Porter’s building in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A new discount grocery store is opening in Idaho Falls soon.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is moving into the 16,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Big Deal Outlet at 2455 East 25th Street.

Independent Owner-Operator Douglas Everett and his team are busy preparing the store for the grand opening, which is slated for July 14.

Grocery Outlet offers a variety of items for customers that are priced 40-70% less than similar items at other stores. Many of the items are comparable to what you’d find at any grocery store, including produce, meat and deli items, dairy and frozen foods.

Everett tells EastIdahoNews.com there’s a special section in Grocery Outlet called NOSH — Natural Organic Specialty Healthy Foods.

“We also have regular grocery items, a Hispanic section, general merchandise, health and beauty products, seasonal items, along with wine and beer,” Everett says.

Everett says the company purchases all its products from wholesalers and warehouses, which allows them to “pass their savings on to their customers.”

Grocery Outlet was founded on the West Coast in 1946 by Jim Read, according to the company’s website. It was originally called Canned Foods, where he sold “military surplus at deep discount prices.”

The company has morphed and evolved over the years and there are now 400 stores nationwide. The Idaho Falls store will be the Gem State’s 11th location and the second one in eastern Idaho, according to Google.

“Today, the third generation of the Read family is leading the way, with over … 1.5 million shoppers hitting the aisles each week. That makes Grocery Outlet the nation’s largest extreme value retailer. A feat we’re more than proud of,” the website says.

Douglas Everett | Courtesy photo

As a native of Washington state, Everett says the people of Idaho have been very “open, kind and welcoming.” He’s looking forward to settling down in eastern Idaho to enjoy the outdoors and open Grocery Outlet in a growing community.

“It’s a nice area to be,” says Everett.

Grocery Outlet will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Everett is looking to fill multiple positions ahead of opening day. Those positions include cashiers, stockers, department leads, and an admin and store manager. Interested parties can send a resume to dweverett50@gmail.com.

The building in Idaho Falls is undergoing renovations. Construction crews are busy preparing for opening day. | Douglas Everett