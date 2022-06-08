Home in Idaho Falls gets makeover from Paint-a-Thon service project

IDAHO FALLS — A house in Idaho Falls is getting a fresh coat of paint, a spruced-up yard, and much-needed attention thanks to employees from a local business coming together to help.

The local house is one of 30 homes in Idaho and Utah getting a makeover this week during Zions Bank’s 30th Paint-a-Thon service project.

“Over all those years, we have painted over 1,200 homes between Idaho and Utah,” said Jen Fillion-Hood, Paint-a-Thon team captain in Idaho Falls. “About 1,600 employees volunteer to come out and help the elderly or the veterans or the disabled over the age of 65 and they set aside the hours.”

This week, more than 20 local bank employees and their family members have been rolling up their sleeves to transform the Idaho Falls home that belongs to Frank and Loana Anderson. According to a news release sent by Zions Bank, Frank is blind, making the project particularly helpful.

In addition to painting, employees help provide yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by the homeowners.

“My husband came and did all the weeding around the home to make it easier for the painting,” said Fillion-Hood.

Fillion-Hood told EastIdahoNews.com that she has been helping to paint houses for 15 years with Zions Bank and said she enjoys doing it. She said the volunteers started painting the home for the Andersons on Monday and will continue the work this week until it is finished.

She explained each year, the homeowner is publicly nominated by local organizations such as the Veterans Center in Idaho Falls and Meals on Wheels.

According to a news release, “Launched in 1991, Zions Bank’s Paint-a-Thon began as a volunteer project for a dozen homes along Utah’s Wasatch Front. Over the three decades, Zions Bank employees have set aside summer pastimes for a week each year — volunteering in the evenings after work and on Saturday — to paint 1,221 homes throughout Idaho and Utah. Not counting the dollar value of volunteer hours through the years, the bank has donated more than $1.3 million toward beautifying homes in the two states.”

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com