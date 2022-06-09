Local family, dozens of others evacuated after reports of shooting at Hill Cumorah

PALMYRA, New York — An Idaho Falls family and dozens of others were evacuated from the Sacred Grove and nearby buildings Wednesday evening after reports of an active shooter.

Heather Schwartz was with her husband and son at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints historical site around 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time when a missionary couple approached them and said they needed to leave immediately.

“Over 100 kids were in the grove on a bus church site tour. The adults kicked it in gear, and got most of those kids out in record time,” Schwartz tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The area, which includes the Sacred Grove and Hill Cumorah, attracts believers from around the world.

Schwartz says there was a massive police response at the Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center nearby, and missionaries were working to evacuate the Palmyra Latter-day Saint temple.

Prayers for the people at the Hill Cumorah visitors center please. Someone with a gun shot into the apartment building next door. My daughter is on her literal FIRST day in the field. 70+ visitors kneeling in prayer and all are safe. Police on scene. pic.twitter.com/jniT8KQf4J — Nathan Miles (@nilesbay) June 8, 2022

The Finger Lakes Times reports there was “a volley of gunfire” around 5:45 p.m. at the Hill Cumorah Visitors Center, but nobody was hurt.

Ontario County sheriff’s personnel said more than 22 shots were fired at the building with at least two striking it.

A search for the shooter has been underway and roads in the area are closed. Neighbors have posted on social media that they are sheltering in place and have been asked not to leave their homes.

A spokesman for New York State Police confirms to EastIdahoNews.com that troopers are on the scene but had nothing further to release.

Eric Hawkins, a spokesman with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released the following statement:

“This afternoon, several shots were fired at or near the Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center in Palmyra, New York. Gratefully, no injuries have been reported. At this hour, there is little information available. Inquiries about details should be directed to local law enforcement.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.