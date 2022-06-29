Looking back: Mother, son held in jail in connection to murder case, 12 grandparents welcome grandbaby and flu virus infecting horses

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of June 27 to July 3 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A “big country home” belonging to W.C. Sollenberger “came near going up in smoke,” the Blackfoot Idaho Republican said on June 27, 1913.

Sollenberger was mixing spraying materials, and when he poured the kerosene in, “it connected” with the kitchen stove. The room quickly filled with flames.

“He had a tank and hose and immediately turned on the water and put out the fire before it did much damage,” the paper explained. “The kitchen was charred and can be refitted at a small expense.”

1926-1950

BLACKFOOT — A mother and son were being held in the Bingham County Jail in connection with the killing of their husband and dad.

The Pocatello Tribune reported on June 28, 1926, that Mrs. Charles Ellis and her son, J. Harland Ellis, “flatly deny any knowledge of the slaying of Charles Ellis.”

Mrs. Ellis and Harland were being held in jail without charge, pending the outcome of the investigation. The investigation was being conducted under the supervision of Hamilton Wright, the Bingham County prosecuting attorney at the time.

“They have been grilled by the prosecutor,” the local paper stated.

Charles was found murdered in a well on his ranch. Officials were not prepared at the time of publication to “outline their possible course.” They explained “the results of the investigation had not been analyzed … and it had been difficult to pick up a coherent account.”

Wright said every effort was being made to “fasten the blame on persons guilty of the deed.”

1951-1975

REXBURG — Twelve grandparents welcomed their new grandbaby to the world, according to The Rigby Star.

“Most children are not so fortunate,” the local paper wrote on June 28, 1962.

Marvin Kay Gunderson was born June 20, 1962, at Madison Memorial Hospital to Kay and Nola Olaveson Gunderson. His eight great-grandparents and four grandparents were present when he was born.

All of Marvin’s grandparents lived in Menan or Rigby.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A flu virus was causing horses to become sick, the Idaho State Journal said on June 30, 1976.

Bannock County fairgrounds manager Jim Kluesner said one horse died from a viral infection, but other sick animals were being treated by a local veterinarian.

“We have a few horses down with it, and vaccinations against the disease are now being given to horses here,” Kluesner told the Journal. “But the worst appears to be over.”

People who were bringing horses into the fairground area were alerted to the problem and advised to vaccinate their animals as a precaution.

Kluesner said the virus had recently been detected in horses not only in southeastern Idaho but Utah too.