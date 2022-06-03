Man gets probation, community service after pleading guilty to meth possession

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance has received community service and probation.

Jarom Arthur Blackburn, 36, was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and four years of probation with a discretionary prison sentence of 120 days by District Judge Robert Naftz for the felony charge, according to court records.

Blackburn reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office in March. As part of that agreement, he pleaded guilty to a felony for possession of methamphetamine.

In exchange, the prosecutor dismissed a separate felony possession charge, as well as a felony aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon enhancement and a misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia.

Blackburn had been accused of striking a man several times before shooting at him in December 2020. All charges related to that incident were dismissed, as part of the plea deal.

He was arrested again in February when he was found in possession of methamphetamine.

Along with the community service and felony probation, Blackburn has been ordered to pay a total of $1,214.50.

Naftz suspended a prison sentence of three to six years, instead giving Blackburn a sentence of 99 days time served.

