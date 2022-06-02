Man involved in December high-speed chase gets plea deal

POCATELLO — A Chubbuck man who was arrested in December after a high-speed chase has reached a plea agreement.

Originally charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, 39-year-old Philbert Dean Lossing has agreed to plead guilty to one felony and two misdemeanors, according to court documents. In exchange for his guilty plea, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will drop the remaining charges and will recommend withheld judgement and probation.

Idaho State Police began pursuing a black Hyundai sedan going around 100 mph, driven by Lossing, when it passed a trooper on Interstate 15 near Pocatello on Dec. 21.

Lossing eventually lost control of the Hyundai, and the chase ended with a rollover crash off Hiline Road in Fort Hall.

He got out of the car and was placed under arrest. Troopers then found three passengers inside, including two children.

Lossing was charged with felony eluding an officer, aggravated driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine. Additionally, he was charged with misdemeanor driving without privileges, possession of paraphernalia, driving with an open container and two counts of injury to a child.

According to the plea agreement, he will plead guilty to a felony charge of eluding an officer, a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child and an amended misdemeanor DUI charge.

All other charges will be dismissed.

The prosecution has also agreed to recommend withheld judgement, meaning a criminal conviction will not be added to his record.

Lossing has agreed to pay restitution, the amount of which will be determined in court.

The final stipulation of the agreement states that Lossing, who has remained in Bannock County Jail since his arrest, will be released after he enters his guilty plea.

He is scheduled for a change of plea hearing before District Judge Javier Gabiola on June 13.