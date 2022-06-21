Need a garage door installed or repaired? This guy wants to help

IDAHO FALLS – Installing and repairing garage doors is in Kiegan Barrett’s blood.

The 22-year-old Idaho Falls native grew up doing this type of work with his family and in 2020, he launched Barrett Overhead Doors, which he operates out of his home.

Businesses like this proved to be successful during the COVID-19 pandemic when home repair projects skyrocketed and Barrett’s was no exception.

Barrett tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s acquired dozens of customers and at least 20 contractors over the last 18 months and he’s hoping to continue to grow.

“I’d like to stay here and be successful and become a bigger name in the valley,” Barrett says.

Barrett’s grandparents own a similar business in Idaho Falls, which he worked at for several years.

That type of work is something he enjoyed as a kid, so forming his own company just seemed like a natural next step.

“With that being the talk at the table all the time, you just grow up liking the same thing,” says Barrett.

One of the things that Barrett says sets his business apart from similar operations is the ability to get products in sooner.

“Right now, the lead time on product — we’re getting it in like two weeks, where competitors are looking at (more than) 20 weeks,” says Barrett.

Barrett also mentions quality work and providing the most durable product for customers so that they get the most out of their money.

Seeing the end result of his efforts and watching the reaction from customers is what he enjoys most.

Barrett serves customers throughout eastern Idaho and he’d like to expand into Jackson Hole in the near future.

“We’ll also be in the 4th of July parade (in Idaho Falls) so keep an eye out for us,” he says.

Barrett Overhead Doors can be reached at (208) 569-8359 or via email at barrettoverheadllc@gmail.com. More information is available on the website or Facebook page.