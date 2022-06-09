Pocatello Police trying to find missing woman

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman believed to be in Pocatello or the surrounding area.

Hannah Roble has been missing since September, according to a Facebook post from the Pocatello Police Department.

Roble is white, with blue eyes and long blond hair. She is 5’9″, wears glasses and has missing teeth on the right side of her mouth. She has a Simba face tattoo on her upper leg, and piercings in her nose and lip.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Pocatello Police at (208) 234-6100.