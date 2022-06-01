Election recount shows small error, but doesn’t change results

POCATELLO — A recount in a Bannock primary has only further tightened what was already the closest race in eastern Idaho.

After falling three votes short of competitor Anita Hymas, Greg Cates formally requested a recount in the Bannock County Assessor Republican primary last week.

That recount was done Wednesday. And despite changing the vote totals for both candidates, it did not change the results.

Hymas was awarded 4,582 votes on election night, three votes clear of Cates’ 4,579. She finished with 4,584, just two votes ahead of Cates’ 4,582, after the recount.

The two candidates worked together on ballot resolution, according to Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Iannacone.

Either candidate can appeal the results, Iannacone said. To do so, a brief must be filed with the 6th District Court within 24 hours. That brief must then be served on the Idaho Attorney General and the other candidate.

EastIdahoNews.com was unable to reach Cates regarding his intentions regarding a potential appeal.