Two people dead after airplane goes missing and is found days later

CHALLIS — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal plane crash after an aircraft went missing and was located two days later. Two people died in the crash, according to the FAA.

The NTSB tweeted that a Piper PA-22 went down in Challis. The airplane went missing on June 26 and was located on June 28. An NTSB spokesman tells EastIdahoNews.com that the agency can release no further information and a preliminary report with additional details will come out within the next few weeks.

Tweet from the NTSB Newsroom | Courtesy Twitter

According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, the aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances and killed two people – a pilot and a passenger. The fixed-wing single-engine is registered to a resident in Florida.

EastIdahoNews.com has contacted the Valley County Sheriff’s Office and will update this article with more information when we receive it.