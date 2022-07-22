A Feel Good Friday surprise for strangers who helped a girl find her special glasses

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email from a woman named Leigh about two strangers who helped her daughter find her special glasses in Gem Lake. Here’s what the message said:

My daughter was swimming at Gem Lake and she jumped in with her very expensive bifocal/transition lens glasses. We searched and searched and had underwater cameras out there. We also had magnetic fishing equipment with no luck.

I posted about it in Facebook groups and piped up saying when they got back home from their 4th of July vacation, she and her husband would be more than happy to come out and scuba dive to help my daughter find them. I don’t know how they did it but they found them!

I didn’t know how I was gonna be able to afford another pair for her as Medicaid does not cover the progressive style bifocals but now I don’t have to worry about it!

Leigh helped us track down the scuba divers to thank them for their service! We surprised them for Feel Good Friday.