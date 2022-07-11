Body of Pocatello man who went missing in Owyhee County found in ravine

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Four days after land developer Matt Schultz was last seen, his body was found in Owyhee County.

Within two hours of his truck being spotted from the air Sunday, Schultz’s body was discovered by rescuers on foot, according to his niece, Elise Woolstenhulme.

“Initial reports indicate that he lost his footing as he was flying his drone and fell about 50 feet to a rocky ravine area,” Woolstenhulme told the Idaho Statesman in an email. “He most likely died immediately.”

Schultz, 50, a prominent local land developer, was seen leaving his Meridian home on South Calusa Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. His wife in Pocatello filed a missing person report with the Meridian Police Department after she didn’t hear from him for two days.

Police said they were able to narrow down the search area after learning his last cellphone ping came from 60 miles south of the Bennett Mountains. A breakthrough came Sunday afternoon when a volunteer pilot spotted Schultz’s truck about 30 miles from his last phone ping.

Schultz usually spent weekdays alone in Meridian and then returned to Pocatello on weekends to be with his wife and children, according to his family. One of his favorite hobbies was operating drones, and he often spent free time exploring areas where he could fly them.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Matt Schultz confirms that his body has been found,” a statement from the family read. “Matt passed away doing something he loved, but he loved nothing more than his wife and children. He will be greatly missed by them and all that knew him. We ask for privacy at this time as we grieve the loss of Matt.”

Schultz, owner of Schultz Development, was a father of four, including 5-month-old twin daughters.

“Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming and shared as they are determined,” Woolstenhulme said via email. “We would like to thank the Owyhee, Meridian, and Malheur police departments, and the countless volunteers who drove and flew for hours in their extraordinary efforts in searching for Matt.”