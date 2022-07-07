Bonneville deputies searching for escapee from work detail crew

AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Larry Mathew Robinson II. Robinson, an inmate in the Bonneville County Jail, walked away from a work detail crew near the Ammon Field Office on East Lincoln Road just after 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The supervising deputy notified area patrol units who searched the area for Robinson but have been unable to locate him.

The Work Detail Program consists of inmates approved by the courts to participate in various projects, maintenance and roadside cleanup of city, county, and state properties along with volunteer work for area churches and non-profit organizations.

Work detail crews of 6 to 10 inmates are supervised by a deputy who facilitates and oversees each day’s projects. Inmates who participate are still in the custody of the Bonneville County Jail and face new felony charges for escape if they walk away.

Robinson is described as 6’ 1” tall, 230 lbs, with red hair and brown eyes. Robinson has multiple tattoos on his neck and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and jeans.

If located, Robinson should not be approached, and law enforcement should be contacted immediately.

This is the second escapee situation that the sheriff’s office is dealing with this week.

On Wednesday, three inmates from the Bonneville County Jail allegedly cut their ankle monitors off while on work release and failed to return to the jail. Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell said as of noon Thursday those escapees are still at large.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Robinson or the other three escapees can contact Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200, report anonymously online to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on a mobile device.