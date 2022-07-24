Chubbuck man faces life in prison for breaking into home, attacking resident

POCATELLO — A man accused of breaking into a local home and attacking the owner has been charged with two felonies.

Fernando Moncada, 28, faces charges of burglary and robbery after police say he broke into a home and tackled the resident attempting to chase him out, court documents show.

Pocatello police received a 911 call around 5:30 a.m. July 2 reporting a robbery on the 100 block of North 13th Avenue, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When they arrived, officers spoke with the resident, who said their dog’s barking woke them around 5:15 a.m. The victim said they walked around the house searching for what was causing the dog to bark and found a man wearing a green shirt and shorts trying to run away.

The victim chased the man but was tackled by the intruder. The victim told the officer that while the intruder was choking them on the ground, they recognized the man to be someone they knew as “Fernando.”

The victim said that while the intruder was choking them, the intruder said, “Give me all your money.”

The victim told police they had no money to give Fernando, so he took the victim’s Leatherman multi-tool.

A short time later, officers found a man on the 800 block of East Clark Street matching the description provided by the victim. While performing a search, officers found a Leatherman multi-tool, the affidavit says.

The man was identified as Moncada.

Officers attempted to question Moncada, but he refused to answer any questions. Officers took the Leatherman to the victim, who identified it as the one taken earlier.

Moncada was booked into Bannock County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond. He has also been charged with misdemeanors for battery and an unrelated petty theft, for which he had an outstanding warrant at the time of his arrest.

Though Moncada has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Moncada could face life in prison.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn on July 26.