Dangerous fugitive arrested in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A wanted registered sex offender was arrested by Pocatello police Sunday.

Jonathan Jacob Ish, Jr., 41, was taken into custody just after 12:15 p.m., according to Pocatello police spokeswoman Jene Purman.

Ish was wanted for violating federal probation connected to a 2014 sex crime conviction.

The U.S. Marshals Service requested assistance from the public in locating him last week while also warning the communities of Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot of his history of violent crimes and his potentially being a dangerous threat.

He was found at a motel on Bench Road.