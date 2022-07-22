Endangered missing person alert issued for northern Idaho man

BOUNDARY COUNTY — Officials in northern Idaho have issued an endangered missing person alert for a 76-year-old man who disappeared early Thursday morning.

Robert Wayne Swindle was last seen in the vicinity of Deep Creek Loop in Boundary County around 12 – 1 a.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Boundary County Search and Rescue was activated around 10:30 a.m. and law enforcement officers spent the day searching for Swindle.

He is partially balding with white hair and a full beard, around 6’1” stalls and and weighs 160-175 lbs. Swindle was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans and possibly a t-shirt. He may be shirtless and shoeless.

Crews are not currently asking for search volunteers but if anyone has information on Swindle, call 911.