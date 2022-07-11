TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
80°
clear sky
humidity: 31%
wind: 6mph E
H 80 • L 74

Fish and Game investigates decapitated geese in Bear Lake County

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Outdoors

  Published at

Share This
dead geese
Multiple geese with goslings were run over with a vehicle in three separate locations on Bloomington Bottoms Road near Bloomington over the Fourth of July weekend. The heads of many of the geese were removed and taken. At left, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White investigates a decapitated Canada goose carcass. | Courtesy Kolby White, Idaho Fish and Game

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking the public’s help in solving a particularly unusual wildlife case near the small community of Bloomington in Bear Lake County.

Sometime over the Fourth of July weekend, an individual used a vehicle to run over multiple adult Canada geese crossing a road with their non-flying goslings in tow. This happened in three separate locations within a 200-yard stretch of Bloomington Bottoms Road about 1 mile before it intersects with Pole Line Road. In each location, heads of many of the dead geese were removed and taken from the scene.

If anyone has information that might be helpful with this investigation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White in Montpelier at (208) 204-3921 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at (800) 632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and rewards are available to those with information that leads to an arrest.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: