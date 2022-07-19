Life Lessons Encore: Frank Bradburn shares valuable wisdom

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We first met Frank Bradburn in September. He has lived in Idaho Falls most of his life and moved here to begin a job at INL. Although he had career opportunities elsewhere, he and his family made eastern Idaho home.

Frank is now settling into a new phase of his life at Morningstar. We asked him to share some lessons with us. Watch an encore presentation of our interview in the player above.