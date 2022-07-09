Local boxing champion headed to national tournament following annual Idaho Falls event

IDAHO FALLS – Martin Gordo is ready to fight.

The 22-year-old Rexburg man is a member of the Razor’s Edge Boxing Club in Idaho Falls. He’s been boxing since he was eight years old, and on Saturday, Aug. 6, he’ll be defending his title at the fourth annual Rumble in the Jungle at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena inside Tautphaus Park.

Gordo is headed into the event with a 3-0 record and as he prepares to face off with his Utah opponent, he tells EastIdahoNews.com it “feels good” to return undefeated.

“I’m kind of used to it now,” Gordo says. “Over the years, I’ve been competing good. I’m a little nervous, but nothing too serious.”

After his fight in Idaho Falls, Gordo is headed to Tulsa, Oklahoma the following week to compete in a national tournament. He’ll be competing with state champions from all over the country in hopes of winning the national title.

This is Gordo’s first time participating in nationals and when asked how he’s feeling about it, he offered a few simple words.

“It’s gonna be hard but I feel great,” says Gordo.

Gordo attends practice three days a week to prepare for these competitions. His daily workout regimen consists of running four miles a day and playing soccer or basketball.

He’s on a diet of fish or chicken with green vegetables and white rice leading up to these events.

“I need to be on weight exactly for these national tournaments. You have to be exact or under your weight, so I have to really keep an eye on that,” he says.

Once the tournament is over, Gordo is looking forward to taking two weeks off to just enjoy the rest of the summer before returning to his construction job with his brother-in-law.

“I’m excited. We’ll see how it holds up over there in Oklahoma for me. I feel like Rumble in the Jungle is my farewell because the next week I’m going to compete with other top-level, elite boxers. Hopefully, I can get ready,” says Gordo.

Martin Gordo, left, sparring with a partner at practice. | Holly Gregson

Razor’s Edge Boxing Club is a nonprofit organization that provides an outlet for at-risk youth. It was formed in 2006 and there are at least 60 active members of the club between 8 and 34.

Gordo joined the club about five years ago. He is just one of the dozens of athletes who will be participating at Rumble in the Jungle.

“This is probably one of our strongest teams right now,” Club President and Head Coach Holly Gregson says. “We have a lot of high-level, experienced athletes that have evolved to this point … and we’re excited to see some open matches as well as some first-time fights.”

Rumble in the Jungle IV will start at 4 p.m. on Aug. 6. General admission is $20. Students are $15 and kids under 5 are free. Beer and concessions will be available.

All the proceeds benefit the Razor’s Edge Boxing Club.

“It takes a lot of work to get ready for the event. The kids are extremely dedicated,” says Gregson. “Everybody wants a place in this show because it is a belt award. It’s a nice event to participate in and … we have amazing support from the parents and families of our athletes.”

Visit the club’s Facebook page to learn more.