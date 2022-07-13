Man accused of trafficking meth pleads not guilty

IDAHO FALLS – A local man accused of trafficking meth appeared in court Tuesday.

Jason Lou Gneiting, 43, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of drug trafficking and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gneiting was detained outside of his house in May, after Bonneville County Sheriff’s detectives issued a search warrant at his Idaho Falls residence.

After dispatching a deputy K9 at the house, detectives found multiple bags filled with a “white crystalline substance”, and syringes. Inside one of the bags was a digital scale. After testing the contents of all of the bags, detectives confirmed there was methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia present.

Though Gneiting has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Gneiting was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, and his bond was set to $175,000. A jury trial is set for Oct. 3.

If convicted, Gneiting could spend a minimum of 10 years in prison.