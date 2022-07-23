Man arrested after causing woman’s eye to bleed and injuring her foot

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was arrested on Monday after allegedly attacking a woman, causing injuries to her foot and eye.

Ramon Estes Magallon, 35, was charged with felony domestic violence on July 18.

Idaho Falls Police were called to a home in Idaho Falls around 10 a.m Monday regarding a disturbance. When they arrived, a man showed police videos a woman had sent him with the caption, “Dude I can’t do this shot anymore”, according to court documents.

In the videos, the woman showed an injury to her left foot and right eye. She said in the video that she “needed to leave last night,” and when she sneezed, “blood came out of her eye”.

The man told police that he told the woman to leave and come stay with him, but she did not want to because her boyfriend, later identified as Magallon, knew where the man lived.

The woman allegedly told the man that her boyfriend was angry at her because “she didn’t think it was funny for him to be ‘f****** the house whore’ at his friend’s house every time they go up there.”

The woman allegedly told the man that her boyfriend told her, “If you wanna go a round with me, I’m upstairs.”

The man told the woman again that she should leave the home, but the woman refused, saying that she needed to shower because “there was blood everywhere from where [the woman] bit a piece of his arm when he hit her,” and because her boyfriend had just woken up.

The woman then reportedly sent a photo of her suitcase to the man, saying that “I had my things ready.”

When police interviewed the woman, she initially told them that she didn’t know what happened to her eye, and that she had cut her foot on a lamp. Police told her what they had heard from the man at the house, and she confirmed the details but did not provide any more. She then went back on her story, and said that Magallon had been holding a lamp when it cut her foot.

Police then interviewed Magallon, who told them that he did not see what happened to the man, but that she told him that she cut her foot. Without police asking, Magallon stated that he “didn’t hit her if that’s what [police] were accusing him of.”

According to police, Magallon repeatedly said things like, “She already told you what happened, why are you asking me?”

Police entered the home, and saw a lamp and a sled that were covered in blood in a closet, and there was blood on the floor.

Magallon was then arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He was issued a no-contact order for the victim and his bond was set at $30,000.

The victim later requested that the no-contact order be modified or dismissed, writing that she “was never in any danger and it was a miscommunication.”

Though Magallon was charged with these crimes, it does snot necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Magallon is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 2. If convicted, Magallon could face up to 10 years in prison.