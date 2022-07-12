Local man charged with rape of a minor

IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court after being charged with felony rape of a minor.

Devin James Willcoxon, 28, was charged with felony rape of a victim who is 16 or 17 years of age and the perpetrator is 3 or more years older than the victim.

A motion to seal the affidavit of probable cause was ordered on July 1, meaning little detail is available to the public about the circumstances surrounding the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Willcoxon committed rape of a minor on, about, or between July 6, 2019, and July 4, 2020, which would make him 25 or 26 years old at the time of the alleged crime. The complaint also states that the victim was either 16 or 17 at the time.

A warrant was issued for Willcoxon’s arrest on July 1, and his bond was set to $40,000. Willcoxon posted bond and was released on July 6. He appeared in court for an initial appearance on July 7 where he was issued a no-contact order for the victim.

Though Willcoxon has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing was set for July 19. If convicted, Willcoxon could face up to life in prison.