Man faces new charge after allegedly pointing gun at neighbor before he shot at police

POCATELLO — A 27-year-old is facing a new charge after already being charged with two aggravated assault felonies for allegedly shooting at Pocatello police officers.

On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 640 North 9th Avenue. Dispatchers received reports that a Native American man, later identified as Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, was firing a pistol into the air, according to a police news release.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two police officers. The court case has been sealed but the criminal complaint said Johnson fired a round at two officers and “created a well-founded fear in (the officers).” A deadly weapons enhancement has been added to the two charges.

His bond was set for $100,000.

In a new case filed against him, Johnson is facing an additional aggravated assault charge based on events that happened before he allegedly shot at officers on July 9.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Pocatello Police Department, a woman who is neighbors with Johnson told an officer that she went to the back of her apartment complex to smoke a cigarette. She noticed a man, later identified as Johnson, kneeling down in the backyard area near a vehicle. She said Johnson stood up and pointed a black firearm towards the sky. She told the officer Johnson looked at her and slowly “pointed the firearm towards her.”

She said she grabbed her dog and ran back into her residence.

In documents, she said once she was in her residence, she told her husband that she just had a gun pointed at her. They called 911 immediately and she told the officer she heard approximately three shots prior to police arriving. She said while waiting for officers to arrive, she heard a fourth shot go off.

The officer asked the victim what she thought Johnson was going to do when he pointed the gun at her.

The victim “started to cry and said she felt he was going to use it on her and that she was going to be killed.”

When police arrived at the scene, an officer saw Johnson holding a black handgun. A black 9mm Luger handgun was later recovered from the top of a toolbox in the bed of a white Ford truck that Johnson was seen standing next to.

Johnson was arrested that night and booked into the Bannock County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 21 at 10:30 a.m.