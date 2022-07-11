Pocatello Police identify man after he allegedly shot at officers

POCATELLO — Pocatello police have identified a man they say is responsible for shooting at officers over the weekend.

Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

On Saturday, at about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 640 North 9th Avenue in Pocatello. Dispatchers had received reports that a Native American male, later identified as Johnson, was firing a pistol into the air, according to a police news release.

Immediately upon the officers’ arrival, Johnson fired a shot toward the officers. As the officers gave him commands, he dropped the gun and was taken into custody by the responding officers.

No one was injured in the incident.

Johnson remains in the Bannock County Jail as of Monday afternoon.