Pet of the Week: Zip

Our Pet of the Week is Zip!

Zip is a six-year-old Coon hound mix. He has some hunting experience, is very affectionate and curious.

Zip does great with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats.

Meet Zip and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.