Pocatello man scheduled for trial with new charges, including attempted murder

POCATELLO — A motel manager accused of attacking a person at his motel with a knife is scheduled for a Sept. 20 jury trial.

In addition to the original charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault, 47-year-old Robert Warren States will also face a charge of attempted murder. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office has also attached a deadly weapon enhancement to the charges.

States was arrested in April after multiple witnesses reported the attack to police.

According to police reports, Pocatello officers responding to a call regarding a physical altercation at a motel on the 500 block of North 5th Avenue were informed en route that one of the people involved had been “seriously injured.”

When officers arrived at the motel around 1:30 a.m. on April 29, they were informed by multiple witnesses that States had attacked a man with a knife. Witnesses also told officers that during the attack, States threatened another person with the knife.

Officers were informed that States had not left the scene and instead was in the adjoining manager’s living area. Due to his being intoxicated at the time, officers determined that States could not waive his Miranda rights and he was not questioned.

Instead, he was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and remains on a $75,000 bond.

The victim was transported to Portneuf Medical Center, where they were treated for stab wounds to the chest, abdomen and face.

Though States has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

A jury trial is scheduled with District Judge Javier Gabiola to serve as the judicial officer.